Nadroga holds mighty Men-in-Black

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 13, 2021 4:45 pm

Nadroga has once again proved that they have what it takes to take on bigger teams in the Digicel Premier League.

The Stallions did it first first with national league champions, Suva and today with the mighty Men-in Black.

Kamal Swamy’s side held Ba to a 1-all draw at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Rusiate Matarerega continues his goal-scoring spree, netting the first goal of the match.

He blasted a free-kick from the corner to put Nadroga in front in the 16th minute.

Ba managed to equalize in the second spell with a touch of magic from veteran Avinesh Suwany in the 73rd minute.

Both teams had chances of scoring the winner but just couldn’t find the right touch to put the ball at the back of the net.

Ba now has 14 points on the standings while Nadroga increases theirs to eight.

In tomorrow’s matches, Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 4pm, Navua faces Suva at Uprising Resort Ground and Lautoka battles Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

