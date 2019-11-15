Ba and Nadi VPL match rescheduled

The Vodafone Premier League match between Ba and Nadi has been rescheduled and will be played on the 25th of this month.

Ba and Nadi were supposed to meet today at the Fiji Football Association Academy grounds in Ba but the match was called off.

Adverse weather conditions has left the grounds unfavorable to play in.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal confirms the date and venue of the clash.

“Ba will play Lautoka on Wednesday the 18th then on Saturday they play Suva and this game will be rescheduled next Wednesday in Nadi then they will play Navua.”

The Vodafone Premier League continues next week.