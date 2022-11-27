Ba and Nadi final in Pacific Cup

Digicel Bula Boys youngster Nabil Begg’s last minute goal helped Ba to a 1-0 victory over Suva at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and sends the Men in Black into the Pacific Community Cup final this afternoon.

Begg’s stunner from outside the box in the last minute was enough to secure their final spot.

Ba will play Nadi in the final at 3 pm.

Nadi beat Lautoka 2-1 in the second semifinal with Vuniuci Tikomaimereke scoring off a free kick from William Valentine in the 40th minute.

The jetsetter’s lead was doubled in the 51st minute through a Charles Mani goal.

Gagame Feni was able to next a Lautoka goal in the 61st minute.

The final will be played at 3 pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.