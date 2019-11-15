Ba and Lautoka play to a nil-all draw

Ba and Lautoka ended their Vodafone Premier League match in a nil-all draw today at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The hosts had the opportunity to take an early lead after a penalty in the 5th minute.

The Men In Black’s Darold Kakasi shot was, however, stopped by Lautoka goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua.

Article continues after advertisement

The two sides had plenty of opportunities but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

In the second half, both sides continued to press but the defense stood out.

A few chances also went begging later in the second half, as neither teams could get a goal.