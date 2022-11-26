Ba and Labasa final in Women’s IDC

[Source: FijiFA]

It will be a Ba and Labasa final in the 2022 Digicel Women’s IDC tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Ba secured a spot in the final following a 2-1 win over Rewa in the second semifinal.

Fiji Kula reps Koleta Likuculacula and Luisa Tamanitoakula netted a goal each for the Ladies in Black.

Article continues after advertisement

Both goals were scored in the first half with Likuculacula finding the back of the net in the 11th minute and Tamanitoakula 31 minutes later.

Rewa’s goal was scored by Liku Tabua in the 89th minute through a penalty.

Labasa earlier thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 12-0 in the first semifinal.

The final will kick off at 1 pm as a curtain raiser to the All In One Cakes and Restaurant Pacific Community Cup final tomorrow.