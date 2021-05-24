Football
Ba aims for another DPL title
October 26, 2021 4:45 pm
The Ba football team before their DPL match against Suva last weekend.
Work has begun for the Ba football side aiming to bag its 22nd Digicel Premier League title.
The Men in Black got back to winning ways, beating defending champions, Suva over the weekend.
Though the side will be rested this week, President Rynal Kumar says this is only the beginning of what Ba hopes will be an exciting tournament ahead.
“There are minor issues that we will need to iron out and with the coach and young team, we hope to build on that.”
Kumar adds they’ll be banking on young players.
“We want to continue fielding our younger players because they are the future.”
The DPL continues on Sunday with Navua hosting Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, and Rewa battles Suva at a venue yet to be confirmed.
All matches will kick-off at 3pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|12
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|BA
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|10
|NADI
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|10
|SUVA
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|NADROGA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|TBC
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park