Ba aims for another DPL title

Work has begun for the Ba football side aiming to bag its 22nd Digicel Premier League title.

The Men in Black got back to winning ways, beating defending champions, Suva over the weekend.

Though the side will be rested this week, President Rynal Kumar says this is only the beginning of what Ba hopes will be an exciting tournament ahead.

“There are minor issues that we will need to iron out and with the coach and young team, we hope to build on that.”

Kumar adds they’ll be banking on young players.

“We want to continue fielding our younger players because they are the future.”

The DPL continues on Sunday with Navua hosting Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, and Rewa battles Suva at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 6 4 1 1 6 4 +2 13 REWA 7 3 3 1 9 4 +5 12 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 NADI 7 2 4 1 9 8 +1 10 SUVA 7 2 1 4 4 6 -2 7 NAVUA 7 1 2 4 5 8 -3 5 NADROGA 7 1 2 4 5 10 -5 5