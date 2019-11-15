Ba after 21st CVC title

The Ba football side is gunning for their 21st Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion title.

Since the CVC started in 1993 Ba has won the series 20 times.

Ba Fooball President Rishi Kumar says the season looks promising and a positive start could be an inspiration for the remainder of the season as they prepare for the 2020 OFC Champions League 2020.

Kumar says a new year brings an opportunity for a fresh start which the Men-in- Black Ba side is out for after mixed results and various outcomes ended the 2019 season for Ba.

Ba will host Labasa in the first CVC leg next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm.

The second leg will be hosted by Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori a day later on Sunday at 3pm.

You can catch live commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.

[Source: Fiji FA]