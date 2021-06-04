Aymeric Laporte impressive for Spain

Aymeric Laporte will be one to look out for in the upcoming EURO 2020.

The 27-year-old was impressive in his debut for Spain in their friendly against defending champion Portugal this morning.

The Manchester City defender was granted Spanish citizenship recently, having never played a senior game for France.

Spain will take on Sweden in its first match while Portugal takes on Hungary.

You can watch all the action from the EURO 2020 live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.