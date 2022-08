[Source: BBC]

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal in Nottingham Forest’s 1-nil win over West Ham in the English Premier League today.

Awoniyi, Forest’s $37m record signing, applied the first-time finish after Jesse Lingard’s effort had been deflected into his path off Hammers defender Ben Johnson.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was Forest’s other hero, denying Declan Rice with a second-half penalty save.