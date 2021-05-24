Automatic promotion-relegation format maintained

The Fiji Football Association is sticking to its promotion-relegation format for the national league.

President Rajesh Patel says they have decided during the 83rd Ordinary Congress in Lautoka yesterday, that the promotion-relegation will be automatic as usual.

This means the last-placed team from the premier division will be relegated to the senior division.

The winner of the senior division automatically takes its place in the top flight.

Patel says this year, only the top team from the Viti Levu zone will be promoted.

“Northern will not be here this time as they’ve declared their interest not to play home and away so whoever the Digicel Senior Champion will be, that will be automatic promotion-relegation.”

Tailevu Naitasiri who is currently leading the senior league points table are the favorites to make the national league next year.

Either Navua or Nadroga will know its fate this weekend in their last Digicel Premier League games.