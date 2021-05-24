Austria through to final 16 after win over Ukraine

Austria has booked a spot in the final 16 of the Euro 2020 after defeating Ukraine 1-nil win this morning.

Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner scored the lone goal in the first half to give them an early lead.

Ukraine in contrast struggled to find any fluidity in their play, with their only threatening effort arriving when Mykola Shaparenko forced a routine diving save from Austrian keeper Daniel Bachmann in the first half.

Ukraine, third in Group C must wait to see if their tally of three points proves enough to reach the knockout stages and in truth their timid display here could have been punished more heavily by Austria.

Austria will play Italy next week in the next round of games.