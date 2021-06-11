Austria thrashes North Macedonia in first pool match

Austria now leads Group C of the Euro 2020 Championship after a thrashing 3-1 win over North Macedonia this morning in its first group match.

Stefan Lainer opened the scoring in the 18th minute to give Austria a 1-nil.

North Macedonia replied with the equalizer from Goran Pandev just before halftime.

Austria proved a better side of the two with goals from Michael Gregoritsch in the 78th minute and Marko Arnautovic in the 89th to give them the victory.

Meanwhile, Netherlands who is also in Group C will play Ukraine later today.