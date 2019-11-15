Australia and New Zealand to host 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand has won the bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

This follows a vote taken by the FIFA Council during its meeting held via video conference, the result of and was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The joint bid submitted by Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast by the FIFA Council members in the first ballot.

Meanwhile the Colombian Football Association obtained 13 votes.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition to feature 32 teams and it will also be the first to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand and across two confederations (AFC and OFC).

This is after an astounding success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France.

“The host of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be…. Australia & New Zealand!!” Cue pandemonium 🥳🤪#AsOne pic.twitter.com/JfqowJlDWg — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 25, 2020

[Source: FIFA]