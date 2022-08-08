Auckland City outclasses Rewa, through to semis

Rewa suffered its first loss in the OFC Champions League going down to Auckland City 3-0 in the second pool match.

Auckland City with its second win is now through to the semi-final stages.

The Delta Tigers didn’t have any answers for the most successful team in the O-League who played strategically.

Rewa’s defence was solid in the first 20 minutes of the match until Iowane Matanisiga gave away a penalty for a foul on Dylan Manickum inside the box.

Captain Cam Howieson took the penalty successfully in the 25th minute for a 1-nil lead.

Rewa had their chances with Setareki Hughes creating a few opportunities but their finishing lacked.

Howieson was again involved in Auckland’s second goal delivering a nice corner for Mario Ilich who headed home his fourth goal of the season.

The Delta Tigers had to play defence for the majority of the second spell as Auckland continue to press their goal mouth.

Auckland had the last say with an added time goal by Emiliano Tade.