Auckland City next for Rewa

[Source:OFC]

Rewa football star Abbu Zahid believes the side followed what coach Marika Rodu told them to do.

Speaking after scoring two goals in their 3-1 win over Nikao Sokattak from the Cook Islands in their opening OFC Champions League match yesterday, Zahid says it was a team effort.

Zahid who was named player of the match says they still can do better.

‘It was all our game plan and we were confident to come and do our best in the game, we worked on what the coach said to us play from the wide side, and move inside the box as soon as possible’.

Rewa will take on Auckland City in their second group B clash on Monday, with the New Zealanders on a high after winning 5-0 against reigning champions Hienghène Sport, who await Nikao Sokattak in their second fixture later the same day.