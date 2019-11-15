Atletico Madrid to reduce players’ and coaches’ salaries

Atlético Madrid has followed Barcelona’s lead and announced it will reduce its players’ and coaches’ salaries as competitions come to a stop in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona took the lead on deducting players and coaches pay.

A day after, Atlético is following suit as they announced today that it will reduce its payroll temporarily “to ensure the future” of the club.

Neither Barcelona nor Atlético are saying how much they would slash salaries and says the moves will not impact their players’ contracts.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.”

The players’ contracts will remain intact during the job suspension.

Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.