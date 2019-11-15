Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Atletico Madrid stuns Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 10, 2020 10:48 am
Action from the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash [Source: Barcelona]

Atletico Madrid stunned Barcelona 3-2 at King Abdullah Sports City to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.

The late fightback saw Madrid, being 2-1 down until the later stages of the second half, scoring two goals in five minutes.

Angel Correa was the hero after he ran through and grabbed the winner with a powerful strike just four minutes to the end of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Koke’s clinical strike put Atletico ahead early in the second half as both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather.

Lionel Messi equalised with a driven finish and then Antoine Griezmann headed Barcelona into a 2-1 lead.

Alvaro Morata converted a penalty in the 81st minute to make it 2-2 before Correa made it 3-2 five minutes later.

It was an incident-packed second half that also saw Messi have a goal ruled out by video assistant referee for handball.

The victory means Atletico Madrid will face city rivals Real Madrid in the final, who beat Valencia 3-1 yesterday.

The final will be held on Monday at 6am at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament has a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.

Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished runner-ups in the cup.

[Source: BBC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.