Football
Atletico Madrid stuns Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final
January 10, 2020 10:48 am
Action from the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash [Source: Barcelona]
Atletico Madrid stunned Barcelona 3-2 at King Abdullah Sports City to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.
The late fightback saw Madrid, being 2-1 down until the later stages of the second half, scoring two goals in five minutes.
Angel Correa was the hero after he ran through and grabbed the winner with a powerful strike just four minutes to the end of the match.
[ 📸 🔝] The snaps from a memorable night.
➡ https://t.co/QSzj7dSDTo
🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti | ⚽#BarçaAtleti
|🏆 #Supercopa2020 | pic.twitter.com/N0EaVRsAw8
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 9, 2020
Koke’s clinical strike put Atletico ahead early in the second half as both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather.
Joao Felix vs Lionel Messi.
Things got heated between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid 👊pic.twitter.com/h2Twn05WfK
— Goal (@goal) January 9, 2020
Lionel Messi equalised with a driven finish and then Antoine Griezmann headed Barcelona into a 2-1 lead.
Alvaro Morata converted a penalty in the 81st minute to make it 2-2 before Correa made it 3-2 five minutes later.
[📚] HISTORY
Atleti have won the Spanish Super Cup twice: in 1985 and 2014.
🏆 #Supercopa2020
⚽ #BarçaAtleti
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/SfyOjkg7Oi
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 9, 2020
It was an incident-packed second half that also saw Messi have a goal ruled out by video assistant referee for handball.
#Messi second Goal vs Atletico madrid #Barcelona
— FCB Info (@FCBINFO24) January 9, 2020
The victory means Atletico Madrid will face city rivals Real Madrid in the final, who beat Valencia 3-1 yesterday.
[📚] HISTORY
The last time we played in the Spanish Super Cup, we won the trophy after beating Real Madrid.
🏆 #Supercopa2020
⚽ #BarçaAtleti
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/FFBvkYiiuz
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 9, 2020
The final will be held on Monday at 6am at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.
[🏟] STADIUM
King Abdullah Sports City was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts 62,000 spectators.
🏆 #Supercopa2020
⚽ #BarçaAtleti
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/JMnkLZZRLv
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 9, 2020
The tournament has a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.
Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished runner-ups in the cup.
[Source: BBC]