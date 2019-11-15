Atletico Madrid stuns Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Atletico Madrid stunned Barcelona 3-2 at King Abdullah Sports City to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.

The late fightback saw Madrid, being 2-1 down until the later stages of the second half, scoring two goals in five minutes.

Angel Correa was the hero after he ran through and grabbed the winner with a powerful strike just four minutes to the end of the match.

Koke’s clinical strike put Atletico ahead early in the second half as both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather.

Lionel Messi equalised with a driven finish and then Antoine Griezmann headed Barcelona into a 2-1 lead.

Alvaro Morata converted a penalty in the 81st minute to make it 2-2 before Correa made it 3-2 five minutes later.

It was an incident-packed second half that also saw Messi have a goal ruled out by video assistant referee for handball.

The victory means Atletico Madrid will face city rivals Real Madrid in the final, who beat Valencia 3-1 yesterday.

The final will be held on Monday at 6am at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament has a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.

Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished runner-ups in the cup.

[Source: BBC]