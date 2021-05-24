ATK Mohun Bagan secure 2-nil win over Bengaluru

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 2-nil in the Indian Super League this morning knocking them out of top-four contention.

Liston Colaco gave ATK the lead with practically the last kick of the first half while Manvir Singh doubled it in the 85th minute.

The side was missing the services of the Digicel national football team captain Roy Krishna who copped a red card in last week’s clash with Odisha.

The 34-year-old saw a pair of yellow cards in the second half on his return from injury to the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Chennaiyin on Friday at 2am.