Football

ATK Mohun Bagan beat East United

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 22, 2021 5:02 am

Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side beat NorthEast United 3-2 in the Indian Super League this morning.

United started strong holding ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-all draw in the first half.

V. P. Suhair opened the scoring two minutes into the game, ATK replied with a goal to Liston Colaco during extra time.

Article continues after advertisement

Hugo Boumous scored a brace of goals in the second half to give ATK Mohun Bagan the win.

The goal from Mashoor Shereef in the 87th minute was not enough as ATK walked away with the win.

