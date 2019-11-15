Home

ATK go down to Kerala Blasters

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 13, 2020 7:29 am
[Source: indiansuperleague]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna’s ATK side went down 0-1 to Kerala Blasters in the FC Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan this morning.

ATK is on the third spot now after the loss with 21 points after 12 matches, three behind leaders Goa and one behind Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters FC registered their first away victory of the ISL lifting them to the seventh position in the table with 14 points from 12 matches.

Article continues after advertisement

ATK started the second half well, but it was Halicharan Narzary who opened the scoring in the 70th minute and gave Kerala the win.

Krishna had a couple of opportunities to open the scoring from set-piece moves, but his attempts at goal were blocked off at the last moment by Bartholomew Ogbeche, who was back in his own box to help out his defence.

[Source: Indian super league and google]

