ATK beats Bengaluru FC 1-0 in Indian Super League

Indian Super League team ATK which also features Fiji’s Soccer star Roy Krishna today defeated Bengaluru FC by 1-0 in a match today.

David Williams scored the goal for ATK in the 47th minute of play.

Three of ATK’s players were handed yellow cards in this match while only one player received a yellow card for their opposing team.

ATK continue to lead the Indian Super league standings with 18 points after playing ten matches.