ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be played in empty stadium

Roy Krishna’s ATK match against Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has decided to hold the Indian Super League season’s final behind closed doors in order to take preventive measures on the recent outbreak.

FSDL said the decision was taken in view of the health and safety of players, fans and support staff.

“Upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 Final on Saturday, March 14, 2020, between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa,” the ISL organisers said in a statement.

The decision came after the Sports Ministry’s advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.