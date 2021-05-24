Home

Aston Villa suffers fifth straight Premier League loss

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 10:35 am

An early goal from Adam Armstrong helped Southampton to a 1-nil win over Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Armstrong smashed in the winning goal in a sensational first-time effort from 20 yards.

Villa was a mess in the first half and Southampton could have led by several goals at the break but looked like a new side in the second half with El Ghazi and Emiliano Buendia going close.

They also had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Oriol Romeu pulled Tyrone Mings’ shirt, but they could not find a leveler, and the pressure increases on Smith.

[Source: BBC]

