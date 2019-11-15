Home

Aston Villa stuns Liverpool with a 7-2 thrashing

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 5, 2020 8:31 am
Aston Villa players celebrate after thrashing Liverpool [Source: Premier League]

Aston Villa stunned the English Premier League defending champions Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park.

Villa began the goal scoring spree just in four minutes of kick-off through Ollie Watkins.

Watkins was on top of his game as he scored a hat-trick giving the hosts a confidence boost against the defending champions.

Liverpool had no answer to Villa’s onslaught as Jack Grealish scored a double while John McGinn and Ross Barkley got a goal each.

Mohamed Salah scored both the goals for Liverpool.

Aston Villa has moved to second lace in the points table with nine points after three matches while Liverpool is on fifth spot.

