Aston Villa stuns Arsenal, Leicester City take lead in EPL

Leicester City has taken the lead in the English Premier League points table after beating Wolves 1-nil this morning.

Jamie Vardy scored the lone goal of the match in the 15th minute from the spot-kick.

City now leads with 18 points from eight matches after this win and is very closely followed by Tottenham and Liverpool with 17 points.

The Hotspur managed to overcome West Brom 1-nil with a Harry Kane goal that earned them the maximum points.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had the best chance to stay on top of the standing but their 1-all draw with Manchester City moved them to third spot with Tottenham in the second place with better goal difference.

The defending champions started off well with a Mohamed Salah penalty in the 13th minute giving them an early lead but Manchester City bounced back as Gabriel Jesus equalised in the 31st minute to take home one point from this match.

In another match played this morning, Aston Villa claimed an impressive 3-nil victory at Arsenal and moved up to sixth in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins scored two goals in three minutes for Villa.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Bukayo Saka turned Matt Targett’s cross into his own net.

Watkins, who scored a hat-trick in a 7-2 win against champions Liverpool earlier this season, made it 2-0 with a header towards the end of the second half and scored his second soon after, slotting the ball under Bernd Leno after a quick break.

This loss has forced the Gunners in the 11th spot in the standing.

In other matches played this morning, Chelsea defeated Sheffield United 4-1 while West Ham beat Fulham 1-nil.