Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League this morning.

It was the first match for new Villa boss Unai Emery and it was a memorable one.

It was also Aston Villa’s first Premier League win against Manchester United at Villa Park since 1995.

In another results, Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1, Newcastle thrashed Southampton 4-1, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0, Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham.