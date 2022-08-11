AS Venus awaits Rewa or Hienghène

[Pic:OFC]

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League, Rewa or Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia will face AS Venus of Tahiti if they make it to the semifinals.

The Delta Tigers just need a draw today against Hienghène to make the semis.

Rewa takes on Hienghène at 12pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, despite losing 1-0 yesterday against Vanuatu’s Galaxy FC, Venus advanced into the final four as group A winners.

Following Central Coast win over Lae City in the other group A fixture, Galaxy was already eliminated from this year’s competition.

The other team safely through to the semifinal is Auckland City of New Zealand.