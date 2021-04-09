Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Artificial turf worry for jetsetters

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 15, 2021 4:17 pm
Action from the Nadi vs Lautoka DPL match

Playing on an artificial turf will be a challenge for the Nadi football side on Sunday.

The team will travel to Pacific Harbor this weekend, where they’ll take on Navua at the Uprising Sport Centre in round six of the Digicel Premier League.

Coach Shalen Lal says the southerners showed their dominance on the turf in round five, defeating Ba and with the winning momentum, Navua will come out firing.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think this is the first time this year the boys will be playing on that turf. Although we won’t have a lot of advantage, we’ll give it our best shot come the game against Navua.”

Nevertheless, Lal says the team will have to adjust in order to achieve the desired result.

Nadi takes on Navua on Sunday at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Rewa takes on Ba at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentaries of these Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.