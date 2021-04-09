Artificial turf worry for jetsetters

Playing on an artificial turf will be a challenge for the Nadi football side on Sunday.

The team will travel to Pacific Harbor this weekend, where they’ll take on Navua at the Uprising Sport Centre in round six of the Digicel Premier League.

Coach Shalen Lal says the southerners showed their dominance on the turf in round five, defeating Ba and with the winning momentum, Navua will come out firing.

“I think this is the first time this year the boys will be playing on that turf. Although we won’t have a lot of advantage, we’ll give it our best shot come the game against Navua.”

Nevertheless, Lal says the team will have to adjust in order to achieve the desired result.

Nadi takes on Navua on Sunday at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Rewa takes on Ba at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentaries of these Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.