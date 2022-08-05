Artificial turf not new for Delta Tigers

[Source: Rewa Foootball / Facebook]

Playing on an artificial turf is not new for Rewa football who will play in its first OFC Champions League game today.

Captain Setareki Hughes says the team went two weeks early to New Zealand to adapt not only to the weather but also playing on the turf.

Hughes says this is not much of a challenge for them.

“We have been playing two test matches here in New Zealand on an artificial turf so I think the boys have adapted really well to the field condition and I think the boys are doing well.”

Hughes says the players are excited to get on the field and do Fiji proud.

Rewa faces Nikao Sokattak from the Cook Islands at 3pm.

Looking at yesterday’s results, Vanuatu’s Galaxy and Papua New Guinea’s Lae City settled for a 2-all draw and AS Venus thrashed Central Coast 3-0.