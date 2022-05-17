Arsenal’s top four hopes dashed

[Source: BBC Sports]

Newcastle has beaten Arsenal 2-0 in their Premier League clash this morning.

The loss is also a big blow to Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

A win would have seen Arsenal move above Tottenham into fourth and put them in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot heading into the final weekend of the season.

Arsenal conceded an own goal in the 55th minute before Bruno Guimaraes netted Newcastle’s second.

The result, which also confirmed Chelsea’s finish in the top four, means Arsenal must beat Everton in their final game of the season on Monday and hope Tottenham lose at relegated Norwich.

