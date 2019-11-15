Arsenal's Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

This has resulted in the closing of the London Colney training centre.

Mikel said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Arteta have been asked to self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

The club expects a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

The Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean but other club sites are operating as normal.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham says the health of their people and the wider public is a priority.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi adds Arteta and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported.

“We look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

[Source: Sky Sports]