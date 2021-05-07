Home

Football

Arsenal's Europa League hopes dashed, Man United through to final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 7, 2021 10:17 am
Villarreal through to their first European final [Source: Twitter]

Arsenal’s Europa League hopes were dashed as Villarreal held them nil-all in the second leg semi-final.

This has almost certainly ended the Gunners’ unbroken 25-season run of appearing in European competition.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Spain and knowing that victory in this tournament represented their only realistic route back into the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side could not find a way past the visitors’ stubborn defence.

Article continues after advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the post with a volley but it was a rare moment of threat in a display strangely passive for large parts and crucially lacking incision.

Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe both fired efforts wide early in the second half and Aubameyang hit the post again with a downward header later in the game but such moments were few and far between.

In another semi-final clash, Manchester United comfortably moved into the Europa League final, despite losing 2-3 to Roma in the second leg.

The Serie A side needed to score five goals after Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for United in Rome.

Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante both netted in three second-half minutes for Roma before Cavani headed his second.

Nicola Zalewski gave Roma victory on the night but an 8-5 aggregate score sends United to Gdansk where they will face Villarreal on 27 May at 7am.

[Source: BBC]

