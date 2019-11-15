Arsenal wins FA Cup

Arsenal has won the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Chelsea this morning.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang worked his magic once again after scoring two goals as they came from behind to beat Chelsea and win the FA Cup for a record 14th time.

Chelsea took the lead inside five minutes through Christian Pulisic’s smart finish but then fell victim to the brilliance of Aubameyang, who was also Arsenal’s hero when he scored twice in the semi-final win over Manchester City.

Article continues after advertisement

The Gabon forward drew Arsenal level from the penalty spot before the break after he was fouled by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta before producing a moment of world-class finishing to make the defining contribution to the first behind-closed-doors FA Cup final.

Aubameyang, who Arsenal are understandably desperate to secure on a new long-term contract, turned Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma inside out in the 67th minute before delivering the most audacious finish, chipping over keeper Willy Caballero from an angle.



[Source: BBC]