FIJIAN BUDGET
Football

Arsenal through to FA Cup final

BBC Sports
July 19, 2020 11:43 am
[SOURCE: DAILY CANNON]

Arsenal has secured its spot in the FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City 2-nil earlier today.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta outmaneuvered his mentor Pep Guardiola as the Gunners reached the FA Cup final with victory at Wembley.

Arteta, who left his job as Manchester City assistant manager to succeed Unai Emery at Arsenal in December, now has a chance to mark his first season in charge with major silverware when they face Chelsea or Manchester United in the final on 1 August.

Article continues after advertisement

The match-winner was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the world-class striker Arsenal are desperate to secure on a new long-term contract, as he ruthlessly exposed City’s defensive deficiencies.

Chelsea meets rivals Manchester United in the second semi-final tomorrow.

