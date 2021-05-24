Football
Arsenal through to Carabao Cup semis
December 22, 2021 10:40 am
Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick sent Arsenal to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Arsenal thrashed Sunderland 5-1 this morning.
Nicolas Pepe and Charlie Patino got a goal each while Sunderland’s only goal came from Nathan Broadhead in the 31st minute.
The Gunners’ semi-finals opponent will be known tomorrow when the draw takes place after Tottenham hosts West Ham.
[Source: BBC Sport]
