Arsenal through to Carabao Cup semis

Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick sent Arsenal to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal thrashed Sunderland 5-1 this morning.

Nicolas Pepe and Charlie Patino got a goal each while Sunderland’s only goal came from Nathan Broadhead in the 31st minute.

⚡️ Charlie Patino 🔴 The 886th player to represent The Arsenal 😍 Scores on his debut! pic.twitter.com/UfuE79j4nO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 21, 2021

The Gunners’ semi-finals opponent will be known tomorrow when the draw takes place after Tottenham hosts West Ham.

[Source: BBC Sport]