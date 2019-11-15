Football
Arsenal thrashes Norwich City
July 2, 2020 6:27 am
A howler by goalkeeper Tim Krul helped set Arsenal on their way to a 4-0 against Norwich City.
Dutchman Krul lost possession to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of his own penalty area for Arsenal’s opener, the Gabon forward whipping the ball from his feet to score his 18th top-flight goal of the season.
In other EPL matches played this morning, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth 4-1 and Everton beat Leicester City 2-1.
Article continues after advertisement
Head over heels to be home 🔄#ARSNOR pic.twitter.com/iNmLHpRt1M
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020
Sponsored Links