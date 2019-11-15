Arsenal thrashes Norwich City

A howler by goalkeeper Tim Krul helped set Arsenal on their way to a 4-0 against Norwich City.

Dutchman Krul lost possession to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of his own penalty area for Arsenal’s opener, the Gabon forward whipping the ball from his feet to score his 18th top-flight goal of the season.

In other EPL matches played this morning, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth 4-1 and Everton beat Leicester City 2-1.

