Arsenal thrashes Norwich City

July 2, 2020 6:27 am

A howler by goalkeeper Tim Krul helped set Arsenal on their way to a 4-0 against Norwich City.

Dutchman Krul lost possession to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of his own penalty area for Arsenal’s opener, the Gabon forward whipping the ball from his feet to score his 18th top-flight goal of the season.

In other EPL matches played this morning, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth 4-1 and Everton beat Leicester City 2-1.

