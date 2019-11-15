Arsenal striker urged to join a ambitious club

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to “secure a contract with a more ambitious club,” says the president of the Gabon Football Association.

The striker finished last season as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Last month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he wants to keep Aubameyang “under any circumstances” and the club need to discuss a new deal before the end of the season.

The Gabon international has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Gunners in 2019-20 and is a reported target for clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan.

[Source: BBC]