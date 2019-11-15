Football
Arsenal striker urged to join a ambitious club
April 12, 2020 7:50 am
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to “secure a contract with a more ambitious club,” says the president of the Gabon Football Association.
The striker finished last season as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals.
His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Last month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he wants to keep Aubameyang “under any circumstances” and the club need to discuss a new deal before the end of the season.
The Gabon international has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Gunners in 2019-20 and is a reported target for clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan.
[Source: BBC]