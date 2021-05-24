Arsenal signs Odegaard and Ramsdale

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Norway international Odegaard, joined the Gunners on loan in January and has made the move permanent for about £30m.

The deal for Ramsdale is worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons.

He is available for the visit of Chelsea on Sunday, but Odegaard misses out as he waits for his visa clearance.