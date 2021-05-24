Home

Football

Arsenal signs Odegaard and Ramsdale

BBC Sport
August 21, 2021 7:00 am
Martin Odegaard [left] and Aaron Ramsdale [right] [Source: Google]

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Norway international Odegaard, joined the Gunners on loan in January and has made the move permanent for about £30m.

The deal for Ramsdale is worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons.

Article continues after advertisement

He is available for the visit of Chelsea on Sunday, but Odegaard misses out as he waits for his visa clearance.

