Football
Arsenal progresses to FA Cup fourth round
January 7, 2020 11:03 am
Reiss Nelson celebrate after scoring the winner for Arsenal [Source: Arsenal]
Arsenal survived a relentless first half from Leeds to win the FA Cup third-round tie 1-0 and progress to the fourth round at the Emirates Stadium.
It was far from easy, but a better second-half display got the Gunners the much-needed win.
Both teams went into the breather with a nil-all scoreline before Reiss Nelson managed to break the deadlock in the 55th minute.
❤️ “I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”
💬 @Aubameyang7 addresses recent speculation in tonight’s #EmiratesFACup programme notes – read it now 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 6, 2020
Arsenal will now travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round.
[Source: BBC]