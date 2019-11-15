Home

Arsenal progresses to FA Cup fourth round

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 7, 2020 11:03 am
Reiss Nelson celebrate after scoring the winner for Arsenal [Source: Arsenal]

Arsenal survived a relentless first half from Leeds to win the FA Cup third-round tie 1-0 and progress to the fourth round at the Emirates Stadium.

It was far from easy, but a better second-half display got the Gunners the much-needed win.

Both teams went into the breather with a nil-all scoreline before Reiss Nelson managed to break the deadlock in the 55th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Arsenal will now travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round.

[Source: BBC]

