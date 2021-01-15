Arsenal moves to top 10 after win over Newcastle

Arsenals win over Newcastle earlier this morning moved them into top 10 of the Premier League in their home turf.

The side defeated Newcastle 3-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice.

Aubameyang, who had earlier hit the post from a tight angle in the first half, opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he fired past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Arsenal doubled their lead as Emile Smith Rowe’s pullback found Bukayo Saka and the England international side-footed the ball into the net.

Only Nicolas Anelka (30), Cesc Fabregas (28) and Theo Walcott (12) have been involved in more #PL goals for @Arsenal as a teenager than Bukayo Saka (11 – 5 goals, 6 assists)#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/uzOd7OwDoq — Premier League (@premierleague) January 18, 2021

Aubameyang got his second and the Gunners’ third after Cedric Soares, in his first league start of the season, got to the byline and set up the striker.

The Gabon international scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, including 22 in the Premier League, but he had previously struggled for goals in 2020-21.

This double took his league total to five for the campaign and boss Mikel Arteta was pleased to see Aubameyang return to form.