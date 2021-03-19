Football
Arsenal makes late comeback in thriller at West Ham
March 22, 2021 6:34 am
Arsenal came from three goals down to rescue a point in a stunning 3-all draw against London rivals West Ham in the Premier League today.
The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead at London Stadium through Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen, and Tomas Soucek, who touched in a Michail Antonio header.
The visitors gave themselves hope when an Alexandre Lacazette effort went in off Soucek for an own goal just before half-time.
West Ham defender Craig Dawson turned in Arsenal full-back Calum Chambers’ low cross for another own goal in the 61st minute.
And Lacazette completed the comeback with a thumping header from Nicolas Pepe’s cross before both sides had late chances to win the game.
The result leaves the Hammers two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth, while Arsenal move above Aston Villa into ninth.
[Source: BBC]