Football

Arsenal hit three against Aston Villa

| @BBCWorld
October 23, 2021 9:42 am
[Source: BBC]

Arsenal gained a thoroughly deserved 3-1 victory over Aston Villa this morning to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal while Jacob Ramsey netted Villa’s only goal.

It did not look like a game between two teams sitting next to each other on the table with Arsenal 12th and Villa 13th before kick-off.

Article continues after advertisement

Arsenal is now ninth on the standings with 14 points while Aston Villa remains at 13 with nine points.

Chelsea leads the table with 19 points followed by Liverpool on 18 and Manchester City is third with 17 points.

