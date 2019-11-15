Arsenal dents Wolves top four hopes

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka said he has had a “week I will remember my whole life” after he celebrated signing a new long-term contract by scoring the opener in the Gunners’ 2-0 victory at Wolves.

The teenager struck his first Premier League goal with a sweet, left-foot volley to deliver a blow to the hosts’ hopes of Champions League football next season.

Arsenal made sure of a fourth successive victory when Alexandre Lacazette capped a fine team display by turning on fellow substitute Joe Willock’s pass and firing emphatically past Wolves keeper Rui Patricio with five minutes left.

💬 “Words can’t describe how great it’s been for me… not only have I signed a contract at the club that I love, but I’ve also scored my first @PremierLeague goal.” ❤️ A week @BukayoSaka87 will never forget! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 5, 2020

“It has been such a great week, signing my contract and then getting my first Premier League goal,” England Under-19 international Saka told BBC Sport. “And it wasn’t a bad goal either so I’m very happy.

“I have to stay humble and keep my feet on the ground to keep learning. It’s important for us to have experience and world-class players around to advise us. It was tough for us today but we gave our all and that is what got us over the line.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Saka as “talented and intelligent” after the player committed his future to the club on Wednesday, and was impressed once again at Molineux.

“The finish was really difficult,” Arteta told BBC Sport. “It was a turning point in the game.”

Wolves had been hoping to build on an impressive restart to the season but knew the pressure was on to win after fellow top-four contenders Leicester City and Manchester United had recorded victories earlier in the day.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were not at their best. Adama Traore had their clearest chance after the break when he raced in on Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez from Diogo Jota’s pass, but the Spanish forwrd lifted his finish over the top in wasteful fashion.

Wolves are still sixth in the Premier League table on 52 points, but seventh-placed Arsenal are now only three points behind.

In another match, Chelsea beat Watford 3-0.