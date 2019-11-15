Arsenal continues Premier League resurgence

Arsenal continued its Premier League resurgence with a ruthless 4-0 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns today.

Defender Kieran Tierney’s excellent solo run and curling finish put the Gunners in front in the first half, before the impressive Bukayo Saka rounded off a stunning passing move to make it 2-0.

Arsenal win three straight league games for the first time this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/FctrcyMflc — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 2, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette added the third and fourth goals after the break – smashing in a rebound from Emile Smith Rowe’s shot before he was set up by Tierney.

Tierney picks the ball up on the left, charges inside the box and sends a right-footed curler past Johnstone! 🔥 🔵 0-1 🔴 (23)#WBAARS pic.twitter.com/HnCKQFQSH8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 2, 2021

It was Arsenal’s third league victory in a row after they had failed to win their previous seven.

West Brom, playing their fourth match under new manager Sam Allardyce, remain second from bottom and six points from safety.