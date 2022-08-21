Arsenal continues perfect start to EPL

[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Arsenal swept aside Bournemouth with a 3-0 win and continue their perfect start as they rose to the top of the Premier League table.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to him and his family…" – Mikel Arteta RIP, Steve

In other results, Tottenham defeated the Wolves 1-0, Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 3-1, Everton drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest, Fullham beat Brentford 3-2 and Southampton defeated Lester 2-1.

Thank you to every single one of our supporters today, we couldn't do it without you