Football

Arsenal climb to second with win over Forest

Reuters

January 31, 2024 9:01 am

[Source: Reuters]

Gabriel Jesus scored and then set up Bukayo Saka for another seven minutes later to lead Arsenal to a 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground that moved the north London side to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s team, who won their second consecutive match after going three games without a win, climbed over Manchester City into second in the table with 46 points after 22 games. Holders City have 43 points, but have played two fewer games.

Liverpool have a game in hand and host Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday.

Forest are 16th with 20 points, two points above the drop zone.

Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to threaten the Forest goal before Jesus finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Forest were lackadaisical on a throw-in and the ball fell to Jesus who fired through keeper Matt Turner’s legs from an impossibly tight angle.

“(Arteta said at halftime) to keep trying and in the first half we did good,” Jesus told TNT Sports. “We were there and controlled the game, but the best way to control them is to keep the ball in the third part of the pitch, we did well in the first half but we didn’t score.

“Second half we scored so we controlled more of the game.”

The Gunners doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Gonzalo Montiel gave the ball away near the halfway line and Forest were caught on the break. Jesus played a ball to Saka who shot across the goal, and while Turner got a hand on the ball, it was not enough to keep it out.

Forest substitute Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back to energise the crowd in the 89th minute, prodding the ball home through a crowd, and then David Raya made a terrific save for Arsenal in the final minutes to secure the win in front of a crowd that included Arsenal great Robert Pires.

Arsenal had 19 shots to the home team’s nine, while both sides had three efforts on target.

