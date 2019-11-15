Home

Arsenal beats Man United in EPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 2, 2020 11:00 am
Arsenal celebrate

The match of the week saw Arsenal putting up a grand outing beating Manchester United 2-0 in the English Premier League thriller at the Emirates Stadium.

Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis scored a goal each for Arsenal to gain maximum points.

In other matches today, Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus struck twice as Manchester City defeated Everton 2-1, Southampton stunned Tottenham 1-0, Chelsea was held 1-all by Brighton, West Ham beat Bournemouth 4-0,  Norwich City held Crystal Palace 1-all while Watford defeated Wolves 2-1.

Leicester City beat Newcastle 3-0.

