Arsenal beats Man United in EPL

The match of the week saw Arsenal putting up a grand outing beating Manchester United 2-0 in the English Premier League thriller at the Emirates Stadium.

Cause Torriera didn’t do a returning headbutt celebration. Sokratis looks crazy af 😂 https://t.co/2aqqDu4NC6 — Amin (@ArsenalRealm) January 1, 2020

Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis scored a goal each for Arsenal to gain maximum points.

Nicolas Pepe has scored Arsenal’s first goal of 2020! #afc pic.twitter.com/tx3gSJtL9l — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 1, 2020

In other matches today, Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus struck twice as Manchester City defeated Everton 2-1, Southampton stunned Tottenham 1-0, Chelsea was held 1-all by Brighton, West Ham beat Bournemouth 4-0, Norwich City held Crystal Palace 1-all while Watford defeated Wolves 2-1.

Leicester City beat Newcastle 3-0.