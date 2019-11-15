Home

Arsenal beats Man United in EPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 2, 2020 5:45 am
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Arsenal [Source: Arsenal]

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-nil in the English Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty gave the Gunners their first Premier League away win over Manchester United since 2006.

Aubameyang ended a run of five games without a goal by sending David de Gea the wrong way on 69 minutes after Paul Pogba had fouled Hector Bellerin.

United tried to rally but came no closer to an equaliser than when Donny van de Beek’s cross-shot flicked off Mohamed Elneny and then into the face of goalkeeper Bernd Leno before bouncing to safety off a post.

Arsenal now has 12 points and are up to eighth and United remain in 15th on seven points.

In other matches played this morning, Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 while Aston Villa went down to Southampton 3-4.

[Source: BBC]

