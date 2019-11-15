Home

Arsenal beats Liverpool on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarters

| @BBCWorld
October 2, 2020 6:39 am
[Source: Arsenal]

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after the sides drew 0-0.

The sides played out a 5-5 draw at Anfield before last season’s penalty shootout, won by Liverpool, but this was a considerably less exciting match.

Both sides struggled for fluency after making numerous changes from their Premier League meeting on Monday.



But after Divock Origi and Harry Wilson saw penalties saved by Bernd Leno, Joe Willock scored the winning spot-kick.

Mohamed Elneny’s miss earlier in the shootout looked like it was going to be costly, but Arsenal’s German goalkeeper Leno, who had made several excellent stops in the match, retrieved the situation for the Gunners.

