Arsenal beat Liverpool in Community Shield

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stole the show for Arsenal as they defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties in the 2020 Community Shield.

Arsenal started in a high note after Aubameyang gave them the lead in the 12th minute after a quick counter-attack by Bukayo Saka.

Tables turned in the second half as Liverpool penned Arsenal in their own box for the majority of the 45 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Substitute Takumi Minamino equalised in the 73rd minute after a clever buildup play with Mohamed Salah.

The match ended 1-1 at the full 90 minutes.

In the penalties, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster slammed the top of the bar and missed the only spot-kick in the shootout. Arsenal captain Aubameyang sealed the deal with his winning penalty past

Alisson to help Arsenal win an early silverware of the season.

[Source: BBC Sports]